FIFA Ethics Committee Targets FECOFOOT Officials for Misconduct

The FIFA ethics committee has launched disciplinary proceedings against three senior officials of the Congolese Football Federation (FECOFOOT) following allegations of financial misconduct. The move comes after the president, Jean-Guy Mayolas, was sentenced to life in prison for embezzling $1.1 million in FIFA funds. His conviction was handed down earlier this month by a criminal court in Brazzaville, Congo's capital city. Media reports reveal that Mayolas, along with his wife and son, was tried in absentia, and their current whereabouts remain unknown.

Alongside Mayolas, FECOFOOT's general secretary, Wantete Badji, and treasurer, Raoul Kanda, are now facing disciplinary procedures. Both officials were sentenced to five years in prison by the Brazzaville court for charges related to financial misconduct. FIFA announced that these proceedings were initiated after receiving information and documents obtained during an audit.

This situation underscores the ongoing challenges FIFA faces in maintaining ethical governance within its ranks. The organization is focused on holding all officials accountable to restore trust in the management of soccer governing bodies worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)