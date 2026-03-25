Scindia Highlights Rapid Expansion of Bharat 6G Alliance as Global Technology Leader

India is accelerating its ambition to become a global technology leader, with a sharp focus on 6G innovation and a ₹50,000 crore research ecosystem, Union Minister of Communications and DoNER Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

The Minister highlighted rapid expansion of the Bharat 6G Alliance (B6GA) and the operationalisation of the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) as key pillars of India’s next-generation technology strategy.

Bharat 6G Alliance Expands Sixfold, Targets 10% of Global Patents

In a major boost to India’s telecom innovation ecosystem, the Bharat 6G Alliance has grown from 14 founding institutions to 85 members as of March 2026.

The alliance now brings together:

Telecom service providers

Equipment manufacturers

Startups and deep-tech firms

Academic institutions and R&D bodies

“This collaborative platform is driving indigenous development, standardisation and innovation aligned with the Bharat 6G Vision,” the Minister said.

India has already contributed around 4,000 patents in the 6G domain, with a clear target of securing nearly 10% of global 6G patents, positioning itself among the top global innovators in next-generation communications.

Structured Approach: Seven Working Groups Driving 6G Development

To ensure focused progress, seven specialised working groups have been constituted, covering:

Spectrum

Devices

Technology and components

Global alliances

Green and sustainability

Outreach

6G use cases

The Ministry conducts quarterly performance reviews of all working groups to maintain momentum and ensure alignment with national priorities.

Notably, the “Spectrum Roadmap for 6G in India” has already been released, outlining strategic frequency planning for future deployment.

Breakthrough in 6G Technology: Terahertz Testbed Achieves High-Speed Milestone

India’s research capabilities were demonstrated through a 6G terahertz testbed project, developed by a consortium including:

SAMEER Kolkata

IIT Madras

IIT Guwahati

IIT Patna

At the India Mobile Congress 2025, the project achieved:

6,400 MB per second data rate

Over a 270 GHz wireless link

This places India among a select group of countries advancing terahertz communication technologies, considered critical for ultra-high-speed 6G networks.

ANRF: ₹50,000 Crore Research Engine to Power Deep-Tech Innovation

The Minister underscored the central role of the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF), which became operational in February 2024, in strengthening India’s research and innovation ecosystem.

Key financial structure:

₹50,000 crore total funding (2023–28)

₹14,000 crore from Central Government

Remaining through public sector, private sector, philanthropy and international partnerships

The ANRF operates through a Governing Council and Executive Council, ensuring transparency and strategic oversight.

Mission-Driven Research Across Emerging Technologies

ANRF is supporting a wide range of high-impact programmes, including:

AI for Science and Engineering

EV Mission and clean mobility research

2D Materials Innovation Hub

MedTech Mission

CRM (Critical Research Missions)

Additionally, grant mechanisms such as:

Advanced Research Grants

PM Early Career Research Grants

Inclusivity Research Grants

are aimed at expanding participation and nurturing talent across institutions.

Institutional Ecosystem Strengthening Innovation

To deepen collaboration and data-driven policymaking, multiple institutional mechanisms have been established:

Centres of Excellence Convergence

STI Indicators and Analysis Centre

Partnership for Accelerated Innovation and Research

ANRF Transnational Research Innovation Hub

An allocation of approximately ₹300 crore has already been made toward fellowships and research support under these initiatives.

₹1 Lakh Crore RDI Scheme to Catalyse Private Investment

Complementing ANRF, the government has launched a ₹1 lakh crore Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) Scheme, aimed at crowding in private investment in strategic sectors.

Priority areas include:

Energy transition and climate action

Quantum computing, robotics and space technologies

Artificial intelligence and digital technologies

Biotechnology and medical devices

Digital economy and agriculture technologies

The Department of Science and Technology is the nodal agency for implementation.

Global Recognition: India’s 6G Vision Gains International Acceptance

India’s proposal on ubiquitous connectivity has been accepted by global standard-setting bodies including:

3GPP (3rd Generation Partnership Project)

International Telecommunication Union (ITU)

This marks a significant milestone, ensuring India’s active role in shaping global 6G standards.

Toward Global Leadership in Next-Generation Technology

Shri Scindia reaffirmed the government’s confidence that India is on track to emerge as a global leader in 6G technology, backed by:

Strong industry–academia collaboration

Large-scale funding support

Indigenous R&D capabilities

Strategic global engagement

With telecom networks evolving toward ultra-low latency, high-capacity and AI-driven systems, India’s integrated push across research, innovation and standardisation is expected to position it at the forefront of the global digital economy.