UN Calls for Urgent Funding Amid Middle East Crisis

The United Nations' refugee chief has issued an urgent plea to donors for increased funding to address the humanitarian crisis stemming from the escalating conflict in the Middle East. The agency has received less than 10% of the $69 million needed.

The conflict has led to thousands of deaths and displaced millions, particularly in Iran and Lebanon. As the war expands, funding cuts from key donors, including the U.S., are worsening the situation, as resources are diverted to defense amid geopolitical tensions.

Global supply chains have also been disrupted, exacerbating the challenges faced by aid agencies. The closure of airspaces and restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz have delayed humanitarian supplies, impacting vulnerable populations globally.