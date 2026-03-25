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Enhancing Governance: Haryana's Path to Effective Fund Utilization

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini led a meeting to evaluate state schemes funded by the Centre. Emphasising fiscal discipline, he urged timely fund use to benefit citizens. Departments are to submit Utilization Certificates promptly to avoid funding delays and must appoint nodal officers for efficient communication with central bodies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-03-2026 23:10 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 23:10 IST
Enhancing Governance: Haryana's Path to Effective Fund Utilization
Haryana Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to bolster governance, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini chaired a pivotal meeting, focusing on the state's scheme implementation funded by the Centre. The discussion centered on fund utilization, addressing pending projects, and enforcing fiscal discipline to maximize benefits for citizens.

Saini underscored the importance of timely fund use and submission of Utilization Certificates, ensuring no delays in receiving subsequent grants. He urged departments to expedite slower projects and enhance inter-departmental coordination to facilitate smoother operations.

Furthermore, Saini directed the appointment of nodal officers in each administrative department to maintain seamless communications with central ministries. This initiative aims to avoid approval delays, ensuring transparency and real-time tracking of progress through advanced monitoring systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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