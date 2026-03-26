Escalating Middle East Conflict Claims Over 5,000 Lives
The ongoing conflict in the Middle East has resulted in over 5,000 deaths. Initiated by a U.S.-Israel attack on Iran, the war has spread across the region, causing civilian and military casualties in multiple countries. Reported figures include losses in Iran, Lebanon, Iraq, Israel, and other nations.
The simmering conflict in the Middle East has exploded into violence, claiming the lives of over 5,000 people. This conflict, which began on February 28 with a U.S-Israel strike on Iran, has precipitated retaliatory attacks from Iran that have spread chaos across the region.
Iran's U.N. ambassador reported that over 1,500 civilians have been killed by U.S.-Israeli strikes so far. Throughout the region, countries like Lebanon, Iraq, and Israel have also reported significant casualties. Lebanon's government announced over 1,094 deaths due to Israeli strikes, while Iraq reported 88 fatalities.
The violence has deeply affected nations such as the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Syria, with each reporting fatalities resulting from ongoing military engagements. Issues have extended to incidents like the crash of a U.S. military refuelling aircraft and a deadly technical malfunction during a helicopter operation in Qatar.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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