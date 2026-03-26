Landmark Verdict: Tech Giants Face Reckoning Over Teen Safety on Social Media

In a landmark decision, Google and Meta face significant liability as a jury found their platforms dangerous for teens. This comes amid rising global scrutiny over social media's effects on mental health, particularly among younger users.

The ruling has highlighted growing criticism of tech giants over the last decade, leading to a series of lawsuits and legislative efforts. The case underscores the mounting pressures on tech companies to prioritize user safety over profit-driven motives.

Shares for Meta slightly increased, while Alphabet's were largely unchanged. Both companies plan to appeal the verdict, marking a turning point in the battle over social media safety and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)