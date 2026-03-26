Landmark Verdict: Tech Giants Face Reckoning Over Teen Safety on Social Media
In a precedent-setting verdict, Alphabet's Google and Meta have been found liable for creating platforms deemed dangerous for teens. The ruling highlights the growing backlash against tech companies over their perceived impact on mental health. The outcome could significantly influence future legal and regulatory actions against social media giants.
In a landmark decision, Google and Meta face significant liability as a jury found their platforms dangerous for teens. This comes amid rising global scrutiny over social media's effects on mental health, particularly among younger users.
The ruling has highlighted growing criticism of tech giants over the last decade, leading to a series of lawsuits and legislative efforts. The case underscores the mounting pressures on tech companies to prioritize user safety over profit-driven motives.
Shares for Meta slightly increased, while Alphabet's were largely unchanged. Both companies plan to appeal the verdict, marking a turning point in the battle over social media safety and accountability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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