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Ghana's Bold Move: UN Resolution on Transatlantic Slavery

Ghana's resolution at the UN recognizes transatlantic slavery as the 'gravest crime against humanity' and calls for reparations. Supported by 123 countries, it marks a significant step in acknowledging historical injustices. Though not legally binding, it encourages dialogue on apologies, compensation, and accountability from former colonial powers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 01:16 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 01:16 IST
Ghana's Bold Move: UN Resolution on Transatlantic Slavery
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In a significant move at the United Nations, Ghana has proposed a resolution recognizing transatlantic slavery as the 'gravest crime against humanity,' pushing for reparations despite resistance from Europe and the U.S. The resolution, adopted in a U.N. General Assembly (UNGA) vote, garnered support from 123 countries.

Although the resolution is not legally binding, it carries substantial political weight, advocating for formal apologies, financial compensation, and the return of stolen artifacts. Ghana's foreign minister, Samuel Ablakwa, emphasized the call for accountability. The U.S. and Israel opposed the resolution, while the European Union and Britain abstained.

Despite longstanding calls gaining momentum, the proposal has faced backlash from Western leaders. They argue that current states and institutions should not bear responsibility for historical wrongs. Historian Babatunde Mesewaku and U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres stressed the need for confronting these historical injustices with 'far bolder action.'

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