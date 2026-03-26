Iran Prioritizes Lebanon in Proposed Ceasefire with US and Israel
Iran reportedly insists that Lebanon must be part of any ceasefire agreement with the United States and Israel. Tehran's demand aims to halt Israel's offensive against Hezbollah, highlighting Lebanon's crucial role amidst ongoing regional tensions and the Iranian-backed group's involvement in the conflict.
In a significant diplomatic maneuver, Iran has reportedly informed intermediaries that Lebanon must be included in any ceasefire arrangement with the United States and Israel, according to six regional sources. This move is aimed at halting Israel's military actions against Hezbollah, a group strongly backed by Iran.
An Iranian official confirmed to Reuters that Tehran is still evaluating a U.S. proposal to end the month-long regional conflict. The proposal's acceptance hinges on incorporating Lebanon into the deal, which Tehran communicated to mediators as early as mid-March.
Hezbollah's involvement in the conflict, prompted by Israeli attacks since March 2, has escalated tensions in Lebanon. The group's primary goal is to solidify its political position through an Iran-backed truce, despite widespread devastation and displacement in the country.
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- Tehran
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