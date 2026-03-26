Escalation in Kharkiv: Deadly Attacks and Infrastructure Damage

Russian military strikes in Kharkiv have resulted in the death of two individuals, with significant damage reported to port and energy infrastructure. Local officials confirmed the casualties and injuries through a statement released on Thursday.

The attacks extended beyond Kharkiv, with Russian drones killing a man near the border, while Ukrainian drones were intercepted en route to Moscow. The conflict's reach has been felt acutely in regions like Belgorod, where casualties have been reported.

Authorities underscore the ongoing volatility in the region, as both Ukrainian and Russian sides engage in intensive military operations causing extensive civilian and infrastructure damage. Independent sources have yet to verify these reports conclusively.