Major GST Evasion Racket Busted with Key Arrests

A significant crackdown on GST evasion has led the Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence (DGGI) to arrest two individuals linked to a substantial fake Input Tax Credit (ITC) scam. These arrests are part of intensified efforts to dismantle an expansive inter-state tax evasion network.

The two individuals, Siddagone Prabhaker and Ramavath Nagaraju Naik, are accused of operating 66 shell proprietorship firms, part of a sophisticated structure aimed at evading GST compliance. The arrests, effected by DGGI's Visakhapatnam Zonal Unit in Hyderabad, followed detailed intelligence facilitated by data analysis and inter-agency efforts.

The operation underscores DGGI's commitment to maintaining pressure on tax evaders. Meanwhile, another key figure, Aadi Reddy alias Anji Reddy, is absconding, indicating ongoing challenges in completely dismantling the network. Efforts continue to further thwart such fraudulent operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)