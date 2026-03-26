Left Menu

Major GST Evasion Racket Busted with Key Arrests

The Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence (DGGI) has arrested two individuals for their involvement in a substantial fake Input Tax Credit (ITC) racket. Accused of operating numerous shell firms across states, the operation represents a significant inter-state GST fraud, while another mastermind remains on the run.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 26-03-2026 10:25 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 10:25 IST
Major GST Evasion Racket Busted with Key Arrests
  • Country:
  • India

A significant crackdown on GST evasion has led the Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence (DGGI) to arrest two individuals linked to a substantial fake Input Tax Credit (ITC) scam. These arrests are part of intensified efforts to dismantle an expansive inter-state tax evasion network.

The two individuals, Siddagone Prabhaker and Ramavath Nagaraju Naik, are accused of operating 66 shell proprietorship firms, part of a sophisticated structure aimed at evading GST compliance. The arrests, effected by DGGI's Visakhapatnam Zonal Unit in Hyderabad, followed detailed intelligence facilitated by data analysis and inter-agency efforts.

The operation underscores DGGI's commitment to maintaining pressure on tax evaders. Meanwhile, another key figure, Aadi Reddy alias Anji Reddy, is absconding, indicating ongoing challenges in completely dismantling the network. Efforts continue to further thwart such fraudulent operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Middle East Tensions Surge, Impacting Global Markets and Oil Prices

Middle East Tensions Surge, Impacting Global Markets and Oil Prices

 Global
2
Political Showdown: Suvendu Adhikari Leads Ram Navami March in Mamata's Stronghold

Political Showdown: Suvendu Adhikari Leads Ram Navami March in Mamata's Stro...

 India
3
Southeast Asia's Nuclear Renaissance: Powering the Future

Southeast Asia's Nuclear Renaissance: Powering the Future

 Thailand
4
Tragic Bus Collision in Andhra Pradesh: 13 Dead, 22 Injured

Tragic Bus Collision in Andhra Pradesh: 13 Dead, 22 Injured

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026