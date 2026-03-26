Dollar Dips Amid Middle East Tensions and Fed Speculation

In Asian trading on Thursday, the dollar retracted from recent gains as investors examined advice regarding a possible easing of U.S.-Israeli tensions with Iran, alongside speculation around the Federal Reserve's rate decisions. The geopolitical climate remains uncertain, keeping the dollar's performance in flux.

Iran has reviewed a U.S. proposal to end its ongoing strife with Israel but declines discussions, creating ambiguity in Asian stock movements. Analysts from Westpac highlight that market reactions are tightly linked to evaluating whether news indicates genuine de-escalation or another phase in a volatile balance.

Following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and subsequent energy price spikes, inflation expectations have been scrutinized. Many traders now believe the Federal Reserve will maintain its current fiscal stance throughout the year, with Fed funds futures pricing a stronger probability of a pause in rate hikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)