Diplomatic Balance: Israel Removes Iranian Officials from Hit-List

In a significant diplomatic development, Israel has decided to remove Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and parliamentary speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf from its hit-list, following a request by Pakistan. This request was reportedly relayed through the U.S.

A Pakistani official disclosed to Reuters that Israel had been prepared to target these Iranian officials, but Pakistan intervened, suggesting that their elimination would hinder any potential diplomatic dialogue. The U.S. subsequently advised Israel to reconsider their stance.

This incident underscores the complex geopolitical interplay involving Israel, Iran, Pakistan, and the U.S., highlighting the delicate balance of negotiation and conflict in international relations.