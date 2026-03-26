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France to Unveil Energy Crisis Measures Amid Iran Conflict

France's Finance Minister Roland Lescure announced plans to introduce measures addressing energy price hikes caused by the Iran war. The government aims to aid sectors severely impacted by rising energy costs, such as trucking and fisheries, while seeking international collaboration by engaging G7 finance and energy ministers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 12:56 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 12:56 IST
France to Unveil Energy Crisis Measures Amid Iran Conflict
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France is set to announce targeted measures to tackle the recent spikes in energy prices driven by the Iran war, as revealed by French Finance Minister Roland Lescure on Thursday.

The planned governmental support is directed particularly at sectors severely affected by the rising costs, including trucking companies and fisheries struggling to cover their energy bills, according to Lescure. "We will be able to announce new measures in the next few days," he stated in a conversation with French broadcaster RTL.

Lescure also noted that steps have already been taken for high-mileage drivers and reassured the public of continued targeted support. Additionally, he has called for a meeting with G7 finance ministers, energy ministers, and central bankers on Monday to address the issue on an international scale.

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