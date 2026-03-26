Kremlin Eyes New Round of Ukraine Peace Talks Amid Shifting Dynamics
Russia is in contact with the United States regarding potential peace talks on Ukraine, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov claiming that progress had been made in previous talks. The dynamics around peace negotiations have shifted, influenced by geopolitical events such as the Iran conflict.
The Kremlin has announced ongoing communication with the United States about resuming peace discussions centered on the Ukraine conflict. According to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, Russia is optimistic about scheduling talks when conditions allow.
Peskov dismissed claims from a New York Times opinion piece suggesting that recent international tensions have detracted from President Vladimir Putin's interest in negotiating peace in Ukraine. He emphasized that some progress had been achieved during previous talks but noted that key territorial issues remain unresolved.
The New York Times article, authored by Russian journalist Mikhail Zygar, proposed that the recent Iran war, by raising oil prices, has lessened Moscow's economic stresses and influenced the focus on the peace talks. Meanwhile, the U.S. has reportedly updated Russia on its recent discussions with a Ukrainian delegation in Florida.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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