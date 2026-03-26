Middle East Conflict: A Battle of Maximalist Positions

In a tense standoff that could reshape the Middle East, the United States, Israel, and Iran have declared their unwavering stances in a conflict impacting global energy supplies. The U.S. and Israel have targeted Iranian sites, while Iran retaliates against multiple adversaries.

U.S. President Donald Trump has proposed a confidential 15-point plan, aimed at curbing Iran's nuclear and missile programs. Although details remain under wraps, the U.S. hints at severe repercussions should Tehran reject the offer, including a bolstered military presence in the region.

Iran, however, rejects immediate compliance, demanding sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz and seeking compensation. Tehran warns of escalating actions that could further disrupt critical Gulf oil routes, as Israel continues to assert its right to defense against Iranian missiles.

(With inputs from agencies.)