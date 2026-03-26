Judge Dismisses X Corp's Antitrust Allegations Against Global Advertisers
A U.S. judge has dismissed an antitrust lawsuit filed by X Corp against the World Federation of Advertisers and major corporations like Mars and Colgate-Palmolive. The lawsuit alleged illegal boycotting of Elon Musk's social media company. However, the court found no harm under federal antitrust laws.
- Country:
- United States
A U.S. judge has decisively dismissed an antitrust lawsuit filed by X Corp, alleging that the World Federation of Advertisers, alongside major corporations including Mars, CVS Health, and Colgate-Palmolive, engaged in illegal boycotting against Elon Musk's social media company.
Presiding over the case in a federal court in Dallas, U.S. District Judge Jane Boyle ruled that X Corp failed to demonstrate any harm resulting from the alleged boycott under federal antitrust laws.
The decision marks a significant legal victory for the defendants, as Musk's company sought to challenge their collective actions against his social media platform through the legal system.
(With inputs from agencies.)