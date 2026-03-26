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Judge Dismisses X Corp's Antitrust Allegations Against Global Advertisers

A U.S. judge has dismissed an antitrust lawsuit filed by X Corp against the World Federation of Advertisers and major corporations like Mars and Colgate-Palmolive. The lawsuit alleged illegal boycotting of Elon Musk's social media company. However, the court found no harm under federal antitrust laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-03-2026 20:50 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 20:50 IST
Judge Dismisses X Corp's Antitrust Allegations Against Global Advertisers
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A U.S. judge has decisively dismissed an antitrust lawsuit filed by X Corp, alleging that the World Federation of Advertisers, alongside major corporations including Mars, CVS Health, and Colgate-Palmolive, engaged in illegal boycotting against Elon Musk's social media company.

Presiding over the case in a federal court in Dallas, U.S. District Judge Jane Boyle ruled that X Corp failed to demonstrate any harm resulting from the alleged boycott under federal antitrust laws.

The decision marks a significant legal victory for the defendants, as Musk's company sought to challenge their collective actions against his social media platform through the legal system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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