Left Menu

Zelenskiy Seeks Strategic Middle East Ties Amid Ongoing Conflict

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited Saudi Arabia to hold crucial meetings to strengthen ties with Middle Eastern countries. Offering air-defense expertise and drone technology, Ukraine seeks support against Russia. Rustem Umerov accompanied Zelenskiy, aiming for monetary and technological exchanges amid the ongoing war with Moscow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 21:27 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 21:27 IST
Zelenskiy Seeks Strategic Middle East Ties Amid Ongoing Conflict

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrived in Saudi Arabia on Thursday to hold pivotal discussions aimed at fortifying alliances with nations in the Middle East against the backdrop of the Iran conflict.

Kyiv is extending its air-defense acumen and drone technologies to regional countries impacted by Iranian strikes, anticipating reciprocal support in its ongoing battle against Russia. 'We value the backing and are eager to collaborate with those committed to securing peace,' Zelenskiy announced on X.

Rustem Umerov, leading Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council, joined Zelenskiy, as Ukraine dispatches expert teams to Qatar, United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia, aspiring for financial and technological returns for their assistance. Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces brace for a renewed spring offensive by Moscow, with U.S.-mediated peace talks facing an impasse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Alliance Air Resumes Dehradun-Pithoragarh Flight, Boosting Uttarakhand's Connectivity

Alliance Air Resumes Dehradun-Pithoragarh Flight, Boosting Uttarakhand's Con...

 India
2
West Bengal's Electoral Roll Revision: Challenges and Updates

West Bengal's Electoral Roll Revision: Challenges and Updates

 India
3
Pogba's Potential Return Ignites Monaco's Champions League Aspirations

Pogba's Potential Return Ignites Monaco's Champions League Aspirations

 Monaco
4
Election Tensions: Journalist Accused of Espionage Amid Hungary's Political Struggle

Election Tensions: Journalist Accused of Espionage Amid Hungary's Political ...

 Hungary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026