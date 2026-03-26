Zelenskiy Seeks Strategic Middle East Ties Amid Ongoing Conflict

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrived in Saudi Arabia on Thursday to hold pivotal discussions aimed at fortifying alliances with nations in the Middle East against the backdrop of the Iran conflict.

Kyiv is extending its air-defense acumen and drone technologies to regional countries impacted by Iranian strikes, anticipating reciprocal support in its ongoing battle against Russia. 'We value the backing and are eager to collaborate with those committed to securing peace,' Zelenskiy announced on X.

Rustem Umerov, leading Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council, joined Zelenskiy, as Ukraine dispatches expert teams to Qatar, United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia, aspiring for financial and technological returns for their assistance. Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces brace for a renewed spring offensive by Moscow, with U.S.-mediated peace talks facing an impasse.

(With inputs from agencies.)