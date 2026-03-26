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Maduro's Legal Battle: Clash Over Defense Funding

A U.S. judge is challenging the government's reasoning for preventing Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro from accessing public funds for his defense against drug trafficking charges. Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, are contesting the charges, citing their constitutional right to choose legal representation despite U.S. sanctions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 21:53 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 21:53 IST
Maduro's Legal Battle: Clash Over Defense Funding
Maduro

A U.S. judge on Thursday expressed skepticism about Washington's justification for barring ousted Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro from using his nation's funds to pay for his legal defense against American drug trafficking charges. The court session in Manhattan revealed tensions over constitutional rights and international policy.

Maduro, along with his wife, Cilia Flores, remains detained in Brooklyn while pleading not guilty to narcoterrorism conspiracy charges. Defense attorneys argue that U.S. sanctions are obstructing Maduro's right to preferred legal counsel under the U.S. Constitution. Prosecutors counter that sanctions are crucial for national security.

Despite relaxed sanctions against Venezuela, Judge Alvin Hellerstein questioned the rationale for the funding blockade, echoing Maduro's legal team's concerns. Further developments saw President Trump hinting at additional charges against Maduro. Meanwhile, the trial continues to draw attention to the complex interplay surrounding U.S.-Venezuela relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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