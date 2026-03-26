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Caught in Legal Crossfire: U.S. Judge Scrutinizes Block on Maduro's Defense Funds

U.S. Judge Alvin Hellerstein remains skeptical of the U.S. government's rationale for preventing ousted Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro from using public funds for his legal defense. Despite U.S. sanctions being a point of contention, the judge will not dismiss narcoterrorism charges against Maduro based on this funding issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 22:06 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 22:06 IST
Caught in Legal Crossfire: U.S. Judge Scrutinizes Block on Maduro's Defense Funds
Maduro

A U.S. judge has raised doubts about the government's decision to halt funds for ousted Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro's defense against drug trafficking charges. Although Judge Alvin Hellerstein criticized the U.S. sanctions, he refused to dismiss the charges based on funding constraints.

Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores stand accused of narcoterrorism conspiracy. Their request to have the charges dropped contends that the U.S. sanctions block their access to Venezuelan funds for legal representation, a right under the Sixth Amendment. Despite skepticism, the judge emphasized constitutional counsel rights.

The case highlights tensions between U.S. law and international politics, as the U.S. has not recognized Maduro as Venezuela's legitimate president since 2019. Sanctions, initially imposed during Trump's term, were criticized for claiming Maduro's government was corrupt. Despite tensions, relations have slightly improved with Delcy Rodriguez serving as interim president.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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