Caught in Legal Crossfire: U.S. Judge Scrutinizes Block on Maduro's Defense Funds

A U.S. judge has raised doubts about the government's decision to halt funds for ousted Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro's defense against drug trafficking charges. Although Judge Alvin Hellerstein criticized the U.S. sanctions, he refused to dismiss the charges based on funding constraints.

Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores stand accused of narcoterrorism conspiracy. Their request to have the charges dropped contends that the U.S. sanctions block their access to Venezuelan funds for legal representation, a right under the Sixth Amendment. Despite skepticism, the judge emphasized constitutional counsel rights.

The case highlights tensions between U.S. law and international politics, as the U.S. has not recognized Maduro as Venezuela's legitimate president since 2019. Sanctions, initially imposed during Trump's term, were criticized for claiming Maduro's government was corrupt. Despite tensions, relations have slightly improved with Delcy Rodriguez serving as interim president.

(With inputs from agencies.)