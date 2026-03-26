Iran Opens Strait of Hormuz to Spain Amidst Diplomatic Shifts

In a significant diplomatic development, the Iranian embassy in Spain announced its willingness to entertain Spain's maritime requests related to the Strait of Hormuz, acknowledging Spain's commitment to international law. This move presents the first such overture to an EU nation from Iran amidst ongoing tensions in the region.

Iran's gesture follows its communication to the United Nations, where it stated non-hostile vessels could navigate through the crucial strait upon coordination with Iranian authorities. The sustained conflict has severely disrupted global oil and gas shipments, as the strait accounts for a substantial portion of international energy transport.

This receptiveness from Iran is part of a broader trend as witnessed by the safe passage of a Thai oil tanker and Malaysia's announcement of its vessels transiting the strait. The diplomatic landscape shows signs of easing as U.S. President Donald Trump proposed allowing 10 oil tankers, including some from Pakistan, to pass through as a goodwill initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)