Tensions Surge: Pakistan Resumes Military Operations Against Afghanistan

Pakistan's military has resumed its operations against Afghanistan, ending a temporary ceasefire that many hoped might lead to a permanent peace solution. Official statements on Thursday confirmed the continuation of military actions that initially paused for the Eid al-Fitr festival.

The cross-border confrontations have rapidly escalated, stemming from an airstrike reportedly killing over 400 people at a drug rehabilitation center in Kabul, a claim denied by Pakistan. Islamabad counters by accusing Afghan Taliban authorities of sheltering terrorists responsible for attacks within Pakistan's borders.

Amidst the military actions, the Torkham border crossing reopened temporarily, allowing hundreds of stranded Afghan refugees to return home. This follows a broader repatriation campaign by Pakistan, criticized by the UN as a breach of international obligations.