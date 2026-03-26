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Religious Claims in Secular India: A Judicial Insight

The Allahabad High Court ruled that claiming any religion as the 'only true religion' in India, a secular nation, could contravene legal provisions against disparaging other faiths. Reverend Father Vineet Vincent Pereira's petition was dismissed under Section 295A of the IPC for allegedly committing acts intending to outrage religious feelings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 26-03-2026 23:20 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 23:20 IST
Religious Claims in Secular India: A Judicial Insight
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In a significant ruling, the Allahabad High Court emphasized that assertions proclaiming one religion as the 'only true religion' could violate the secular ethos of India, potentially offending other faiths. This viewpoint arose in response to a petition filed by Reverend Father Vineet Vincent Pereira.

Justice Saurabh Srivastava, presiding over the case, dismissed Pereira's petition citing Section 295A of the Indian Penal Code. The court expressed that such proclamations could constitute deliberate and malicious actions intended to outrage religious sentiments. The judgment, dated March 18, highlighted the secular fabric of India, where diverse faiths coexist harmoniously.

The allegations against Pereira stem from claims of promoting Christianity as the superior faith during prayer meetings, as recorded in an FIR. Although the police found no evidence of forced religious conversion, a chargesheet was filed regarding criticisms of other religions. The state argued that factual disputes required trial examination, while the court concluded there was sufficient basis to proceed, without engaging in an extensive evidence review at this stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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