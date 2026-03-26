World Bank Mobilizes Support Amid Middle East Energy Crisis

The World Bank Group has pledged its support to governments facing challenges from the ongoing Middle East conflict, including significant hikes in energy costs. This assistance will be provided through the use of fast-disbursing policy financing instruments.

In a recent statement, the development lender expressed its readiness to offer large-scale immediate financial relief and policy expertise. The aim is to help preserve jobs and foster growth in countries affected by the conflict.

The World Bank's intervention will also include bolstering private sector efforts to support economic resilience in these regions, ensuring that economies remain stable in the face of adversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)