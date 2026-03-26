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World Bank Mobilizes Support Amid Middle East Energy Crisis

The World Bank Group announced its commitment to assist governments dealing with challenges from the Middle East conflict. This includes addressing increased energy costs through policy financing instruments, offering financial relief, policy expertise, and private sector support to maintain jobs and growth in affected areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-03-2026 23:26 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 23:26 IST
World Bank Mobilizes Support Amid Middle East Energy Crisis
  • Country:
  • United States

The World Bank Group has pledged its support to governments facing challenges from the ongoing Middle East conflict, including significant hikes in energy costs. This assistance will be provided through the use of fast-disbursing policy financing instruments.

In a recent statement, the development lender expressed its readiness to offer large-scale immediate financial relief and policy expertise. The aim is to help preserve jobs and foster growth in countries affected by the conflict.

The World Bank's intervention will also include bolstering private sector efforts to support economic resilience in these regions, ensuring that economies remain stable in the face of adversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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