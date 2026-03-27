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Venezuela's Legal Struggle: Amid Warming US Relations, Maduro's Funds Blocked

A US judge queries the legality of barring Venezuela from funding former President Nicolás Maduro's defense, as relations between the US and Venezuela improve. Despite diplomatic advances, the US maintains restrictions due to previous sanctions, complicating Maduro's legal predicament in the drug trafficking case he faces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 27-03-2026 02:55 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 02:55 IST
Venezuela's Legal Struggle: Amid Warming US Relations, Maduro's Funds Blocked
Maduro

A US judge confronted the Trump administration on Thursday over its decision to prevent Venezuela's government from financing former President Nicolás Maduro's legal defense in an ongoing drug trafficking case. The case, which has resulted in Maduro's detention in New York, is complicated by changing diplomatic relationships between the US and Venezuela.

Judge Alvin Hellerstein questioned the rationale behind sustaining the prosecution's stance, noting the improvement in bilateral ties. Despite diplomatic thawing, US legal authorities have maintained financial restrictions on Maduro due to sanctions. This is sparking a broader debate over constitutional rights and defense funding.

Public opinion remains divided as supporters and opponents of Maduro rallied outside the Manhattan courthouse. Meanwhile, political shifts are notable in Venezuela, where acting President Delcy Rodríguez has initiated government restructuring, subtly diminishing Maduro's influence amid his supporters' calls for his return.

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