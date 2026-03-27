Russia's Covert Moves: Aiding Iran Amid Rising Tensions with the U.S.

In an international diplomatic stir, European powers on Thursday accused Russia of bolstering Iran's military capabilities, including targeting U.S. forces amid the Middle East conflict. The allegations are set to be raised with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio during the G7 foreign ministers' summit in France.

According to Western security sources, Russia has provided Iran with satellite imagery and upgraded drone technology, paralleling its tactics in the Ukraine conflict. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas highlighted these concerns, underscoring the collaborative military efforts between Russia and Iran.

Despite Russia's denial of sharing intelligence with Iran against U.S. assets, European diplomats at the G7 meeting are keen on addressing the intertwined conflicts. The ongoing wars with Russia's alleged support for Iran against the U.S. have heightened diplomatic tensions, with countries like France seeking a resolution in the Middle East.