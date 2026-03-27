New Allies on the Horizon: Kim Jong Un and Lukashenko Forge Strategic Friendship
Kim Jong Un and Alexander Lukashenko met in Pyongyang, signing a friendship treaty and cooperation agreements in diplomacy, agriculture, education, and health. The historic meeting marked Lukashenko's first state visit to North Korea, reinforcing Russian support amid Ukraine conflict. Both leaders face international sanctions and share views on global issues.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 03:30 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 03:30 IST
In a historic meeting in Pyongyang, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko signed a treaty of friendship and various cooperation agreements.
This marked Lukashenko's first state visit to North Korea, reflecting a strengthening of bilateral relations in areas such as diplomacy, agriculture, education, and public health.
Despite international sanctions, the two leaders expressed shared perspectives on global matters and underscored their support for Russia amidst its ongoing conflict with Ukraine.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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