Left Menu

New Allies on the Horizon: Kim Jong Un and Lukashenko Forge Strategic Friendship

Kim Jong Un and Alexander Lukashenko met in Pyongyang, signing a friendship treaty and cooperation agreements in diplomacy, agriculture, education, and health. The historic meeting marked Lukashenko's first state visit to North Korea, reinforcing Russian support amid Ukraine conflict. Both leaders face international sanctions and share views on global issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 03:30 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 03:30 IST
New Allies on the Horizon: Kim Jong Un and Lukashenko Forge Strategic Friendship
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a historic meeting in Pyongyang, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko signed a treaty of friendship and various cooperation agreements.

This marked Lukashenko's first state visit to North Korea, reflecting a strengthening of bilateral relations in areas such as diplomacy, agriculture, education, and public health.

Despite international sanctions, the two leaders expressed shared perspectives on global matters and underscored their support for Russia amidst its ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Edin Dzeko's Heroics Lead Bosnia to World Cup Playoff Final

Edin Dzeko's Heroics Lead Bosnia to World Cup Playoff Final

 Global
2
FCC Proposes American Revival for Call Centers

FCC Proposes American Revival for Call Centers

 United States
3
South Korea's 'Ants' Invigorate Stock Market Amid Uncertainty

South Korea's 'Ants' Invigorate Stock Market Amid Uncertainty

 Global
4
Asian Industries Reel from Iran War's Supply Chain Turmoil

Asian Industries Reel from Iran War's Supply Chain Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026