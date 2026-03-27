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Renaming Cesar Chavez Day: A Controversial Shift

California lawmakers approved the renaming of Cesar Chavez Day to Farmworkers Day amid sexual abuse allegations against Chavez. Governor Gavin Newsom signed the bill. Other states like Minnesota and Texas consider similar actions. Los Angeles City also renamed the day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 05:47 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 05:47 IST
Renaming Cesar Chavez Day: A Controversial Shift

California lawmakers have officially renamed Cesar Chavez Day as Farmworkers Day, responding to sexual abuse allegations against the late labor rights leader. The decision reflects a significant stance amid controversy surrounding Chavez's legacy.

The approval was swiftly followed by Governor Gavin Newsom's signing of the bill, marking a pivotal change for the state. Allegations against Chavez were brought forward by several women, including notable labor leader Dolores Huerta, citing incidents during the farmworker movement.

California, the first state to recognize Chavez with a state holiday, is not alone in reconsidering its stance. Minnesota voted to repeal the day, while Texas Governor Greg Abbott expressed intentions to remove it from state observance. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass preemptively renamed March 31 to Farmworkers Day.

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