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UAE Champions Maritime Taskforce to Reopen Hormuz

The United Arab Emirates aims to form a 'Hormuz Security Force' with multinational support to counter Iranian threats in the Strait of Hormuz. Despite pushback from some allies, the UAE moves forward with a UN Security Council resolution, fearing Iranian blockade impacts on global oil supply and inflation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 11:29 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 11:29 IST
UAE Champions Maritime Taskforce to Reopen Hormuz
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The United Arab Emirates has reached out to the United States and Western allies, proposing participation in a multinational maritime taskforce to address the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. This strategic move, revealed by the Financial Times, highlights the UAE's proactive stance against Iranian interference in the vital shipping corridor.

The UAE aims to assemble a 'Hormuz Security Force' to safeguard the strait and ensure the free passage of vessels, emphasizing its vulnerability to Iranian aggression compared to other regional countries, including Israel. Despite the urgency, some U.S. allies remain hesitant, with no immediate plans for military deployment.

Iran's blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, responsible for transporting about 20% of the world's oil, has escalated energy prices and fuelled inflation fears. The UAE, alongside Bahrain, is pursuing a U.N. Security Council resolution to support future taskforce operations, though potential opposition from Russia and China looms.

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