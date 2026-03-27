Nagaland’s FNTA Bill Deferred Amidst Fresh Concerns

The Nagaland assembly has decided to defer the Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority (FNTA) Bill, sending it back to the state government for further scrutiny. The decision comes in response to concerns voiced by MLAs and pending inputs from the Central government.

Originally structured to enhance socio-economic and administrative dynamics in Eastern Nagaland, the FNTA Bill was compared to the Memorandum of Agreement signed in February, revealing several inconsistencies. These discrepancies prompted Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and other state officials to urge a reconsideration of the bill's provisions.

Highlighting legal and procedural hurdles, Rio emphasized that legislative authority cannot be transferred to the FNTA under current constitutional guidelines. With recommendations to defer the bill until explicit resolutions are achieved, the state cabinet has referred the matter to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs for a comprehensive review and further legal consultations.

(With inputs from agencies.)