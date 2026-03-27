Escalating Tensions: Grim Death Toll in Iran

The conflict in Iran has resulted in dire consequences, with over 1,900 people dead and at least 20,000 injured since the beginning of U.S. and Israeli attacks, according to Maria Martinez from the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

Speaking on Friday, Martinez noted that the Iranian Red Crescent is currently the only humanitarian organization providing aid across the country amidst the growing instability.

These figures, supplied by the Iranian Red Crescent, highlight the severe human toll and the urgent need for humanitarian assistance in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)