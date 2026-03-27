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G7 Ministers Confront Russia-Iran Allegiances Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

European foreign ministers at a G7 meeting discussed Russia's alleged support of Iran in its conflict with the United States and Israel. Concerns were raised about intelligence sharing and weapons transfers between Russia and Iran, affecting regional stability and global energy markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 18:05 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 18:05 IST
G7 Ministers Confront Russia-Iran Allegiances Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

At a G7 meeting, European foreign ministers expressed concern over Russia's reported assistance to Iran in targeting U.S. forces in the Middle East. The meetings, attended by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, took place amidst global uncertainties and tensions involving Iran and Ukraine.

Reports indicate that Russia has been providing satellite imagery and helping Iran upgrade its drones, drawing parallels to Iran's support for Russia in its conflict with Ukraine. British Foreign Minister Yvette Cooper emphasized the longstanding ties and shared capabilities between Russia and Iran.

The discussions aimed to address the implications of Russian-Iranian cooperation and encourage a tougher U.S. stance against Moscow. In response, Russia denied sharing intelligence with Iran, while European ministers stressed the urgency of the issue, particularly in light of potential impacts on energy markets.

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