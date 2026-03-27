Barron Trump's Video Call Heroics: Russian Man Jailed for Assault

In a gripping case underscored by international collaboration, a Russian man received a four-year prison sentence after the intervention of Barron Trump, the youngest son of former U.S. President Donald Trump. The incident occurred during a video call in January last year.

The 20-year-old Trump had connected with a female friend based in London, when he unexpectedly witnessed her being subjected to violence. Despite the geographical distance, Trump promptly informed the police, leading to the arrest of Matvei Rumiantsev, 22, at the victim's residence.

Judge Joel Bennathan detailed the incident at Snaresbrook Crown Court, highlighting Trump's responsible actions amidst such distressing circumstances. Rumiantsev, previously dating the victim, was convicted of assault but cleared of more serious charges. His sentence reflects the gravity of the crimes committed.

(With inputs from agencies.)