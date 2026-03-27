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Boy's Eye Injured in Stray Dog Attack in Telangana

A four-year-old boy in Telangana lost his eye after a stray dog attack in Bhuvanigiri town. The boy is hospitalized but out of danger. Local politicians are urging measures to prevent such incidents, and the government is covering medical costs. Efforts to manage stray dog populations are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-03-2026 19:17 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 19:17 IST
Boy's Eye Injured in Stray Dog Attack in Telangana
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  • India

In a tragic incident in Telangana's Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, a four-year-old boy lost an eye following an attack by a stray dog. The incident took place in Bhuvanigiri town as the child played outside his home on Thursday evening.

Following the attack, the boy was immediately taken to a hospital in Hyderabad. Despite the severity of the injury, doctors have confirmed that the boy is out of danger, with the other eye remaining unaffected.

Congress Lok Sabha member from Bhongir, Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, has intervened by speaking to local authorities and the boy's family. The government has assured to cover the medical expenses. Reddy also highlighted the necessity of implementing animal birth control measures in line with the Supreme Court's suggestions to curb incidents involving stray dogs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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