Strategic Alignments: France and U.S. Unite on Iran's Ballistic Threat

France's Foreign Minister, Jean-Noel Barrot, disclosed on Friday that U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio indicated Washington's aim to dismantle Iran's ballistic capabilities, a stance Paris concurs with. The discussions occurred during a G7 meeting in France.

Barrot highlighted that while he would not speak directly for Rubio, the American Secretary of State's recent public statements align with their private talks about U.S. military objectives geared towards neutralizing Iranian missile threats.

In response to inquiries about Strait of Hormuz navigation, Barrot confirmed France's shared vision with the U.S. on establishing an escort system for oil tankers once hostilities in the region dissipate.

(With inputs from agencies.)