Strategic Alignments: France and U.S. Unite on Iran's Ballistic Threat
France's Foreign Minister, Jean-Noel Barrot, announced alignment with the U.S. on neutralizing Iran's ballistic capabilities and ensuring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, following discussions with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a G7 meeting in France.
France's Foreign Minister, Jean-Noel Barrot, disclosed on Friday that U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio indicated Washington's aim to dismantle Iran's ballistic capabilities, a stance Paris concurs with. The discussions occurred during a G7 meeting in France.
Barrot highlighted that while he would not speak directly for Rubio, the American Secretary of State's recent public statements align with their private talks about U.S. military objectives geared towards neutralizing Iranian missile threats.
In response to inquiries about Strait of Hormuz navigation, Barrot confirmed France's shared vision with the U.S. on establishing an escort system for oil tankers once hostilities in the region dissipate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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