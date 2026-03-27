Tensions Rise as Iran's Nuclear Facilities Attacked

Iran's state media announced on Friday that its nuclear facilities were attacked, coinciding with recent threats from Israel to intensify its actions against Tehran. The targeted sites include a heavy-water plant and a yellowcake production facility, both integral to Iran's nuclear ambitions.

The attack comes shortly after Israel publicly vowed to 'escalate and expand' its campaign against Iran, marking another spike in tensions between the two nations. The strike underscores the fragile geopolitical situation in the region.

Yellowcake, a key material in nuclear fuel generation, is produced by refining uranium ore. The assault on these critical facilities raises concerns about potential retaliatory actions and the broader implications for international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)