Escalation in the Middle East: Israel and Iran Trade Blows

On Friday, Israel carried out strikes on Iran's nuclear installations, a move largely seen as an intensification of ongoing tensions between the two nations. Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation confirmed the attack, which targeted the Arak Heavy Water Complex and Yazd's yellowcake production plant.

In the wake of the strikes, Iran has vowed to retaliate, and the situation has prompted a flurry of diplomatic activity from the United States. With markets feeling the impact of the conflict, the US is pushing for a diplomatic resolution while keeping military options on the table.

This complex situation is compounded by ongoing hostilities across the Middle East, with missile exchanges between Israel and Iran continuing. The conflict has had substantial humanitarian implications, especially in Iran and Lebanon, where significant casualties have been reported.