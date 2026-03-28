Manipur's Intensified Crackdown on Militants: A Security Forces Success

In a significant security operation, forces in Manipur have arrested seven militants linked to four banned outfits, the police revealed on Saturday. The suspected individuals allegedly played roles in various bombings and other illicit activities across the state.

Key apprehensions include an active member of the People's Liberation Army, apprehended near the India-Myanmar border, and three more members caught in Imphal East, all implicated in IED attacks targeting local businesses. Authorities seized three IEDs and two detonators during these arrests.

Further operations led to the detention of individuals connected to the Kangleipak Communist Party and Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup. An active cadre of United National Liberation Front (P) was captured in Imphal West, all amid an intensified crackdown following ethnic violence in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)