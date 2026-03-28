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Tragedy Strikes: Child Killed in Ukrainian Drone Attack

A Ukrainian drone attack in Russia’s Yaroslavl region resulted in the death of a child and injuries to three adults. Multiple residential buildings sustained damage. Local governor Mikhail Evraev confirmed the casualties while the Russian Defense Ministry reported repelling 155 drones overnight across various regions, including Moscow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 28-03-2026 12:49 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 12:49 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Child Killed in Ukrainian Drone Attack
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  • Country:
  • Russia

A Ukrainian drone attack has tragically claimed the life of a child in Russia's Yaroslavl region, northeast of Moscow, while three others sustained injuries, according to the local governor. The attack caused significant damage to several residential structures as well as a retail establishment.

Mikhail Evraev, the governor of the region, reported that the child's parents are hospitalized in serious condition, receiving necessary medical care. An additional individual, a woman from a neighboring house, was also injured in the assault.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported on Saturday that air defense units successfully repelled and destroyed a total of 155 Ukrainian drones overnight across multiple Russian regions, including the area surrounding Moscow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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