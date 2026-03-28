Tragedy Strikes: Child Killed in Ukrainian Drone Attack

A Ukrainian drone attack has tragically claimed the life of a child in Russia's Yaroslavl region, northeast of Moscow, while three others sustained injuries, according to the local governor. The attack caused significant damage to several residential structures as well as a retail establishment.

Mikhail Evraev, the governor of the region, reported that the child's parents are hospitalized in serious condition, receiving necessary medical care. An additional individual, a woman from a neighboring house, was also injured in the assault.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported on Saturday that air defense units successfully repelled and destroyed a total of 155 Ukrainian drones overnight across multiple Russian regions, including the area surrounding Moscow.

(With inputs from agencies.)