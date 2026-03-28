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Zelenskyy's Strategic Middle East Diplomatic Tour Enhances Regional Security Ties

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the UAE to strengthen security ties amid rising tensions in the Middle East. Discussions included regional security, Iranian strikes, and economic impacts. The visit also resulted in a significant defense cooperation arrangement with Saudi Arabia, enhancing technological collaboration and investment opportunities against drone threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 28-03-2026 16:34 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 16:34 IST
Zelenskyy's Strategic Middle East Diplomatic Tour Enhances Regional Security Ties
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Emirati President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss escalating regional security issues in the Middle East. The talks were aimed at combating regional terror and enhancing security collaboration.

Topics covered included the security situation in the Emirates and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which directly impacts the global oil market. The Emirati state news agency reported discussions on regional military escalations affecting international peace and commerce.

The visit to the UAE followed Zelenskyy's trip to Saudi Arabia, where a new defense cooperation deal was cemented. Ukrainian drone experts are aiding Gulf nations to fend off Iranian drone attacks, highlighting Kyiv's growing influence in regional security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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