Terror in the Skies: Russia's Devastating Drone Assault on Ukraine
Russia launched a significant drone attack on Ukraine, resulting in the death of four individuals and extensive damage to gas facilities and infrastructure. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy condemned the assault as terrorism. Odesa was severely affected, with 21 drones hitting targets despite air defense efforts.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2026 17:46 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 17:46 IST
Russia launched a torrent of drone attacks on Ukraine, leading to the deaths of four people and the destruction of key infrastructure, authorities stated on Saturday.
The Ukrainian air force specified that 273 drones targeted the country, with a clear focus on the southern region of Odesa, where over 60 drones struck.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy denounced these strikes as terror tactics aimed at civilians. In Odesa, the attacks resulted in two deaths and several injuries, along with significant infrastructure damage, including a hit on a maternity hospital.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Ukraine
- drone
- attack
- Odesa
- Zelenskiy
- terrorism
- infrastructure
- casualties
- defense
ALSO READ
Contention Over Security Guarantees: Rubio Challenges Zelenskiy's Claims
Zelenskiy's Middle East Mission: Diesel and Defense Deals
Nicolás Maduro's Legal Battle: A Test for Narcoterrorism Statute
Nicolás Maduro's Trial: A High-Profile Test for the U.S. Narcoterrorism Statute
Russian Assault Shakes Odesa: Infrastructure Impacted