Terror in the Skies: Russia's Devastating Drone Assault on Ukraine

Russia launched a torrent of drone attacks on Ukraine, leading to the deaths of four people and the destruction of key infrastructure, authorities stated on Saturday.

The Ukrainian air force specified that 273 drones targeted the country, with a clear focus on the southern region of Odesa, where over 60 drones struck.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy denounced these strikes as terror tactics aimed at civilians. In Odesa, the attacks resulted in two deaths and several injuries, along with significant infrastructure damage, including a hit on a maternity hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)