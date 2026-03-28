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Terror in the Skies: Russia's Devastating Drone Assault on Ukraine

Russia launched a significant drone attack on Ukraine, resulting in the death of four individuals and extensive damage to gas facilities and infrastructure. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy condemned the assault as terrorism. Odesa was severely affected, with 21 drones hitting targets despite air defense efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2026 17:46 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 17:46 IST
Terror in the Skies: Russia's Devastating Drone Assault on Ukraine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia launched a torrent of drone attacks on Ukraine, leading to the deaths of four people and the destruction of key infrastructure, authorities stated on Saturday.

The Ukrainian air force specified that 273 drones targeted the country, with a clear focus on the southern region of Odesa, where over 60 drones struck.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy denounced these strikes as terror tactics aimed at civilians. In Odesa, the attacks resulted in two deaths and several injuries, along with significant infrastructure damage, including a hit on a maternity hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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