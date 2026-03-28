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Escalating Tensions: Violence Continues in Gaza Amid Stalled Ceasefire

Despite a U.S.-brokered ceasefire, violence persists in Gaza, with Israeli air strikes killing three Palestinian men. The conflict has resulted in over 680 Palestinian deaths since November, and overlaps with Israel's war against Iran. Recent airstrikes targeted individuals in Khan Younis and Shujiaya, escalating regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2026 19:17 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 19:17 IST
Escalating Tensions: Violence Continues in Gaza Amid Stalled Ceasefire
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In Gaza, violence continues unabated as three Palestinian men were killed by Israeli air strikes on Saturday. Despite a U.S.-brokered ceasefire in place for over five months, tensions remain high with local health officials confirming the deaths.

One man, killed in a strike in Khan Younis, and two brothers in Shujiaya were among the latest casualties in a conflict that has seen over 680 Palestinian deaths since the ceasefire with Hamas began. The Israeli military has not commented on these latest air strikes.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military, alongside U.S. forces, is engaged in a campaign against Iran, further complicating the situation in the region. Health officials report that since the conflict with Iran began, at least 40 Palestinians have died at the hands of Israeli forces, underscoring the ongoing violence.

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