World News Flash: Tensions and Tragedies Unfold Globally

In a wave of violence, Israeli airstrikes on Gaza police checkpoints have resulted in the deaths of six Palestinians, including a child, marking a new chapter of unrest despite a ceasefire. The targeted checkpoints, manned by a Hamas-led police force, also left several others wounded, intensifying the tragic narrative unfolding in the region.

Amidst ongoing tensions, Iranian opposition leader Reza Pahlavi has cautioned against dealing with Iran's current regime, urging international leaders to avoid negotiations. His address at the Conservative Political Action Conference garnered significant support, emphasizing a call for intensified Iranian protests for liberation.

Meanwhile, Russian authorities in Dagestan have declared a state of emergency following severe flooding and power disruptions affecting over 327,000 people. As emergency services struggle to mitigate the crisis, assistance plans for affected residents are underway, highlighting another regional distress signal amidst global turbulence.

(With inputs from agencies.)