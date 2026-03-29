Middle East Tensions Escalate: Yemeni Houthis Target Israel

The risk of an expanded conflict involving Iran has increased as Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis launched their first attacks on Israel. U.S. forces have been dispatched to the Middle East amidst these escalations. The conflict, which started with U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, has spread, impacting the global economy significantly.

The Washington Post cited U.S. officials as saying that the Pentagon is preparing for potential weeks of ground operations in Iran. Although it's uncertain whether President Trump will sanction this deployment, the possibility continues to loom as diplomatic efforts, such as talks involving Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt, aim to alleviate tensions.

The situation has further destabilized the region, with Israel targeting Hezbollah in Lebanon and Iran continuing its attacks on Israel and Gulf states. The unrest poses a new threat to global shipping, exacerbating disruptions in energy supplies. Domestically, the conflict's unpopularity may affect upcoming U.S. elections, as anti-war demonstrations gain momentum across the country.