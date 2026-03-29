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Foiled Attack on Bank of America in Paris: Arrests and Investigations Unfold

French authorities have arrested additional suspects over an attempted attack on Bank of America’s Paris offices. The anti-terrorism investigation is focusing on the manufacture and transport of explosive devices, with possible ties to Iran under scrutiny. Authorities thwarted the use of a rudimentary, potentially lethal device.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2026 16:33 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 16:33 IST
Foiled Attack on Bank of America in Paris: Arrests and Investigations Unfold
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French authorities have taken into custody two more individuals implicated in an attempted attack on the Paris offices of Bank of America, according to the country's anti-terrorism prosecutor's office. The arrests were made as part of an investigation initiated on March 28, 2026, into possible offences against the bank.

The initial suspect, a minor, has had their detention extended, and under French law, terrorism suspects can be held for up to 96 hours. Interior Minister Laurent Nunez has hinted at Iranian involvement, though no conclusive link has been established, and the Iranian embassy in France declined to comment.

Police action was triggered when a security patrol noticed two individuals attempting to ignite an improvised explosive device near the bank. Authorities arrested one suspect on the scene while another escaped. The investigation continues, with similarities noted in attacks related to U.S. interests across Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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