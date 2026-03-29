Inquiry Clears Israeli Officers in Avocado Farmer's Death

An Israeli military investigation has determined that there was no negligence or ethical failure by the officers involved in the accidental killing of Ofer Moskovitz, an Israeli avocado farmer.

On March 23, the Israeli Northern Command leader acknowledged artillery fire had misfired, erroneously targeting Moskovitz near the Lebanese border. The tragedy was initially believed to be a result of cross-border attacks from Lebanon.

Following this incident, the Israeli military has implemented stricter operational guidelines, particularly regarding artillery fire, in response to ongoing military actions against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

(With inputs from agencies.)