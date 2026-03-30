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E-Commerce Moratorium Standoff at WTO

The WTO faces a deadlock as Brazil opposes extending a moratorium on customs duties for e-commerce transmissions beyond two years, despite pressure from the U.S. to secure a more extended term. Negotiations occur against the backdrop of broader WTO reform talks amid global trade tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 00:21 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 00:21 IST
E-Commerce Moratorium Standoff at WTO
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The World Trade Organization (WTO) talks have reached a stalemate as Brazil and the United States clash over extending a moratorium on customs duties for electronic transmissions, such as digital downloads. This disagreement arises amidst attempts to reach a broader reform agreement.

The current moratorium is set to expire in March, and while the U.S. pushes for a permanent extension, Brazil insists on a two-year extension. This tension is seen as a reflection of broader geopolitical trade issues and testing the WTO's relevance in the face of international trade challenges.

As business leaders emphasize the importance of an extension to ensure predictability, WTO members continue to negotiate, with hopes that a reform roadmap addressing decision-making and trade benefits can soon be finalized. Yet, resistance from Brazil and India still hampers progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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