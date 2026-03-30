European Ministers Oppose Israeli Death Penalty Bill

Foreign ministers from Germany, France, Italy, and Britain have urged Israeli lawmakers to abandon a proposed bill that aims to significantly expand the imposition of the death penalty in Israel. This call to action was shared in a statement issued by the German Foreign Office.

The ministers expressed their 'deep concern' about the potential enactment of the bill, which could become law as early as next week. The statement issued on Sunday emphasized their worries regarding the discriminatory nature of the proposal.

They cautioned that the adoption of the bill could severely undermine Israel's commitments to democratic principles, highlighting its potentially divisive impact on Israeli society.