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International Outcry: Israel's Ban on Palm Sunday Procession Sparks Backlash

Israel blocked Jerusalem's Catholic cardinal from marking Palm Sunday at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, igniting global criticism. This led to Netanyahu reversing the decision for Holy Week. The ban was due to security concerns amid ongoing regional conflicts, impacting Easter, Ramadan, and Passover observances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 03:54 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 03:54 IST
International Outcry: Israel's Ban on Palm Sunday Procession Sparks Backlash

In a move that sparked international backlash, Israel temporarily barred Jerusalem's Catholic cardinal from leading Palm Sunday observances at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre. The Latin Patriarchate reported that Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa was prevented entry due to security concerns linked to the war in Iran.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reversed the decision, allowing the cardinal to access the church. This incident disrupted significant religious ceremonies for Christians, Muslims, and Jews, as access to holy sites in Jerusalem's Old City remained restricted amid ongoing tensions.

Reactions from global leaders, including Italy and France, criticized the restrictions. The Vatican has yet to respond, while U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee called the decision baffling. As conflicts continue, inconsistent enforcement of worship restrictions stirs controversy among residents and religious officials.

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