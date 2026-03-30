Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strikes and West Bank Unrest

The Israeli air strike on Gaza resulted in the deaths of at least three individuals, reigniting violence in the region despite a ceasefire in place for more than five months, health officials confirmed.

The Israeli military claimed responsibility, stating it targeted a Hamas cell posing a threat to troops. This comes amid ongoing tensions between Israel, Hamas, and broader geopolitical involvement with Iran and Hezbollah.

In the occupied West Bank, the conflict's impact is evident. Israeli settlers, aided by movement restrictions, have reportedly attacked Palestinians, exacerbating the situation. The Palestinian Health Ministry reports further loss of life due to the ongoing strife.

(With inputs from agencies.)