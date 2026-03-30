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Vetting Bills: Ensuring Fair Employment Across Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasizes thorough examination of private members' bills. Despite rejecting Nizam-ud-Din Bhat's bill on civil services employment opportunities, Abdullah assures that government responses are based on feasibility and merit. He stresses finding alternative solutions for equitable employment without administrative hurdles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 30-03-2026 16:45 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 16:45 IST
Vetting Bills: Ensuring Fair Employment Across Jammu and Kashmir
Omar Abdullah
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasized on Monday that the government does not dismiss private members' bills without thorough consideration, addressing concerns that proposals are routinely rejected without scrutiny.

While opposing a bill by Congress legislator Nizam-ud-Din Bhat, Abdullah clarified that the legislation suggested for civil services reform was scrutinized carefully and found wanting in terms of potential problems outweighing benefits.

The Chief Minister assured that every proposal, regardless of its route to the government, is meticulously examined for feasibility, stressing that alternative methods must be sought to promote equitable employment opportunities while avoiding administrative complications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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